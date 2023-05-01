CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After several months of tweaks and discussion, Cornelius’s new Land Use Plan has been approved.

While the basis of the plan was to decrease residential growth, latter discussions focused on form-based review on proposed developments. Several land-use categories will have lower densities, fulfilling a longstanding promise from the current Board of Commissioners, and flexibility allowed across the board, but leaders of the suburban town hinted it would be more feasible for commercial plans.

In the final steps taken Monday night, language describing the flexibility via form-based review for each category was moved to just be a blanket over the entire document. The update passed unanimously.

Town leaders emphasized that despite the leeway in heights and densities, they’re looking for projects that provide “something exceptional.”

Those elements include:

Outstanding architecture

Amenities for public transit

Open space/landscaping

Transportation improvements or affordable housing

Along the West Catawba Avenue commercial corridor, the base height allowed is being changed to two stories, but projects could go up to four if providing one of the unique elements. The area’s plan would emphasize walkability with “an appropriate pedestrian experience.”

The Land use Plan Cornelius adopted Monday, May 1. (Courtesy Town of Cornelius)

“We’re telling the development community we want something exceptional,” Mayor Woody Washam said. “It’s got to be exceptional. We do need to require that. The final decision is going to come from this dais. You sure as heck don’t have to approve. You don’t have to require it. I think the planning board has done a fairly stellar job. It’s not perfect. If it’s too strict and too cut and dry, they’ve got plenty of places to go.”

Commissioner Dave Gilroy has been among the commissioners elected in December 2021 who have been pushing to slow down growth from the previous wave of approved projects. He still had concerns that there was too much ambiguity in the plan.

“What we’re wrestling with here, for a land-use plan to be meaningful, it needs to be specific, it needs to be unambiguous,” he said. “It needs to be based in principles. That’s what we intended initially with this exercise. There’s a tradeoff with flexibility. You can’t always get what you want into language and try to go by letter of the law without a sense of spirit.”

After the 2021 election, a Growth Management Task Force also was created to gather the wants of those in the community. The recommendations from the task force were presented to the town’s Planning board, and the Land Use Plan put major restraints on higher densities, emphasizing commercial and single-family housing.

Further, amid an evolution of downtown Cornelius centered around the Cain Center for the Arts, the heights have been capped at three stories on street-front, but are allowed up to four stepping back from there. No new buildings are allowed to be 100 percent residential.

The result was a plan that lowered the built-out population from 45,000 to 39,000. In 2020 it was 32,100, but several large-scale projects are on the books for 1,000-plus housing units.

The plan is indented to serve the town for roughly five to seven years. Traffic has been a concern for residents, though several road widenings are slated to take place in the next four years.

A vote on the document was initially slated for April 3, but it was pushed back to Monday due to details regarding the building heights.

While the residential side will slow, leaders want to let developers know that the town is open for business to attract commercial projects.

“Right now, we’re heavy with residential (property) tax, and want to to try to balance that,” Commissioner Denis Bilodeau said. “What is the vision for downtown? What’s the vision for West Catawba? We want to let developers know we want to better commercial mix and better, especially commercial developments.”