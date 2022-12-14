CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Wednesday night, Cornelius community members were able to express their opinions on a multi-million dollar road project.

After years of complaints, Jetton Road Extension is set to be completely redesigned.

Many community members in Cornelius are concerned with Jetton Road Extension’s lack of safety and convenience, and now the Town has the funds to do something about it.

Jetton Road Extension has become the primary passageway as an alternative to West Catawba Avenue. Since then, Mayor Woody Washam has been hearing concerns from residents about Jetton Road Extension and its unsafe conditions.

“Well, their feedback is basically we can’t get it done soon enough,” Washam said. “‘When are you gonna start? Shows me the orange barrels. Let’s get on with this project,’ ’cause it’s unsafe.”

Since so many cars are using Jetton Road Extension to beat the congestion on West Catawba, it’s causing safety issues for pedestrians and vehicles. The narrow two lanes, curves, hills, and limited sight distance are a recipe for disaster.

“It’s not only for cars; it’s making it safer for pediatricians and bicyclists to move through this community,” Washam said. “We consider ourselves a walkable community here in Cornelius, and it’s very important to move our folks, whether they’re walking, biking, or driving, through our community safely.”

Tyler Beardsley, the Assistant Town Manager, expects the redesign project to begin in the summer of 2023.

“There’s currently on-street parking on both sides of the street. We’re going to take that out and add bike lanes,” Beardsley said. “We’re also adding a multi-use path, which is a wider sidewalk on the southern side of the road, so it’s more pedestrian-friendly as well.”

Since this road is technically the Town of Cornelius’, NCDOT has no jurisdiction over it, and it’ll be up to the Town to pay for the redesign. But Mayor Washam says they already have the funds from covid relief dollars.

“It’s there and in place. It’s a matter for the commissioners to approve the contract and make sure we’re ready to start this project,” Washam said.

It’s going to cost the Town of Cornelius around 3 million dollars.

Beardsley said he expects the project to take around nine months, and sometimes they have to limit Jetton Road Extension to one lane.