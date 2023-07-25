CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The town of Cornelius is giving an update on a cyber attack that hit the town government two weeks ago.

Officials say with help from the North Carolina National Guard Cyber Team and an outside cybersecurity forensic team, they believe the cyber attack was only limited to one town employee’s issued computer.

They say on July 10th a Cornelius police officer unknowingly interacted with a virus and the US Department of Homeland Security alerted the town a day later, leading to them to find the virus, and cutting it off from the rest of the town’s data.

Investigators do not believe town servers or any other devices were compromised and that no data was taken.