CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency crews in Cornelius had to rescue a driver pinned inside their vehicle after a crash Saturday morning on I-77.

Officials said a driver lost control of their car around exit 3 and as the driver was getting items from the car, they were hit by another vehicle, pinning them inside.

Crews extricated the driver who had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. No word on their condition at this time.