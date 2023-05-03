CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive apartment fire in Cornelius was controlled in about 30 minutes Wednesday evening, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The incident happened around 5:55 p.m. on the 20920 block of Sterling Bay Lane (Bexley at Lake Norman Apartments) near I-77.

Firefighters said ‘all hands’ were on deck to extinguish the fire, which was eventually controlled around 6:30 p.m.

Drone video shows the aftermath:

CORNELIUS FIRE 🔥🚒 | Drone video shows the aftermath of a massive apartment fire Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Latest: https://t.co/57ERRdbQl0 pic.twitter.com/A6YHZFoTIy — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 3, 2023

Paramedics said no patients were treated at the scene.

“Excellent job by Cornelius Command and all companies on scene,” officials tweeted.