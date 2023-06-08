CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In towns across the region, historic homes and buildings are being torn down and replaced. Protecting and restoring them can be a drawn-out and expensive endeavor.

In an effort to preserve some of that history, forces are coming together in Cornelius to save three buildings that date back to the early 1900s.

“I jumped on it right away and was kind of the first one to see the sign and got in here,” renter Stephanie Otis said.

Thirteen years ago, Otis signed a lease making an historic Victorian building on Catawba Avenue her home, giving her a front-row seat to downtown Cornelius.

“I sit out on the porch all of the time,” she said. “It’s like an extension of my living room.”

Recently, she learned the property her home sits on was put up for sale.

“It will be very sad,” Otis said.

Preserving history, a lot of time, entails an army of support and the right people getting involved. No one knows this better than Abigail Jennings.

Abigail Jennings is president of Lake Norman Realty but also heavily involved in historical preservation.

She is a preservation advocate who helped secure the first official landmark in Cornelius 25 years ago.

“Everyone thought that we were crazy because it was in terrible condition,” she said.

As the president of Lake Norman Realty, Jennings also happens to be the listing agent of the Catawba Avenue property. Three houses, including Otis’, are on the property.

“They are very special,” Jennings said. “They have a lot of wonderful details. They look rough, but there is definitely hope to save them.”

Fortunately, Jennings says the current and longtime owner of the property does not want the homes to be sold and torn down.

“History lives where history lives, and that’s where you’ll find us,” said Mike Jeffcoat, director of development for Preserve Mecklenburg.

Preserve Mecklenburg is a nonprofit working to put an easement on the property that would prevent any future owner from tearing down the historic buildings.

“Which means it doesn’t get mired down for months and years,” Jeffcoat explained. “So, we can go in there and help the town of Cornelius in something in a matter of days or months.”

Otis, of course, has mixed emotions.

“I think it is great, because I would have hated to have seen them torn down,” she said.

She says she is sad she will eventually have to find a new porch to sit on, but it’s bittersweet, knowing her view could exist for generations to come.

“We have been looking for some time, because I’ve known this was coming,” Otis said. “So, we are going to wait until the end, and we will find someplace else.”