The Old Town Public House outdoor area will no longer be the edge of the Lake Norman Social District. (Doug Coats)

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius is expanding its social district to include the outdoor sections of the new Cain Center for Arts.

The Lake Norman Social District is being extended down Catawba Avenue into the Cain Center’s plaza area and Cain Park on the back side of the property. The district previously stretched from Meridian Street down the sidewalk of Catawba Avenue just west of the Cain property.

Deputy Town Manager Wayne Herron said that the Cain Center is likely to become a permittee, joining Old Town Public House and Thigs.

Along with the expansion, there also will be updated signage to follow state guidelines. The town will provide permanent district entrance signs with district regulations plus district exit signs. Stickers will be given to non-permittee businesses allowing customers to enter the business with alcohol.

Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom said there have been no safety incidents associated with the social district since opening in March 2022.

Herron noted that businesses in other areas of town have expressed interest in adding a social district in their vicinity, including Kenton Place.

Last month, Davidson approved two separate social districts a few miles north.

Budget passes

Cornelius’ budget for Fiscal year 2024 passed unanimously with Commissioner Dave Gilroy absent. The property tax will be 17.31 cents per $100 of valuation, 1 cent above revenue neutral.

Last year, there was a split vote for a 23.2-cent tax rate.

Town Manager Andrew Grant said the rate improves forecast projects for valuation of town fund balance policy. He reported that with the county revaluation this year, the assessor determined Cornelius values grew by 47 percent over four years.

Highlights of the budget include road improvements for Jetton Road Extension and the intersection of Westmoreland and Washam Potts Road, as well as related to public safety: funding for a School Resource office split between the town’s two elementary schools, plus funding for a full-time fire chief.