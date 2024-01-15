CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new luxury car dealership could be coming to Cornelius.

The holding company of Modern Nissan is looking to put a Genesis dealership on its property at 18605 Statesville Road. There is a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 16, for the change.

The dealership would be the first for the Hyundai luxury brand for the northern Charlotte suburbs. There currently are two other local locations from different owners, on Independence Boulevard and in Concord.

MNLN LLC wants to take a parking lot on the north side of Modern Nissan and build a 25,000-square-foot building for sales and service. It would be adjacent to the entrance of Lake Norman Mini Golf.

(Courtesy Town of Cornelius/Genesis) (Courtesy Town of Cornelius/Genesis)

The area is zoned Town Center on both sides of Statesville Road with a Highway Commercial land use.

The Nissan and potential Genesis dealerships are across Interstate 77 from several auto-related business, including the soon-to-open Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and a Porsche service company.

Tuesday’s Cornelius Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 6 p.m.