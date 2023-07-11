CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police arrested a man Monday for allegedly providing narcotics that led to a juvenile overdosing.

The Cornelius Police Department said officers responded to Forest Shadow Circle, off Northcross Drive, Saturday, July 1, when they found a victim had died of an apparent overdose.

Ehsanullah “Sean” Ayaar, 21, was identified as the source of the narcotics used in the incident. He was charged with felony death by distribution and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.