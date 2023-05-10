CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly shooting at a driver in a road rage incident.

CPD said the incident near the intersection of West Catawba Avenue and Westmoreland Road. Caden Asher Ellis, 24, was identified as the suspect in the alleged incident that occurred between the suspect and the victim.

Ellis was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon and injury ton personal property. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.