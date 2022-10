CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials are searching for a missing person on Lake Norman Wednesday, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The search began around 4:00 p.m. on Brigadoon Place off Jetton Road.

*WATER RESCUE* Our Station 2 & Fire Boat is responding to support Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water, in the Cornelius response area on Lake Norman. Cornelius Fire has command. #LKN #HuntersvilleFD pic.twitter.com/xUW59aVgpi — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 5, 2022

