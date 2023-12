CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four fire agencies worked to put out a basement fire Monday night.

Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, and Mount Mourne Fire departments responded to a fire in the 19000 block of Bustle Road.

Photos courtesy of Cornelius-Lemley Fire

Smoke from the basement drifted up through the house and the front door.

There’s no word on how much damage the fire caused to the house, but officials controlled the fire by 8:35 p.m.