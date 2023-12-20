CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two more breweries could be coming to different sides of Cornelius.

At Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, the businesses proposed were a second location for Royal Bliss Brewing and the first for Fruitful Roots Brewery. The town serves as north Mecklenburg’s most prominent brewery community, with four already in business.

Here are the latest proposed options:

Royal Bliss

The Denver-based brewery is looking to add a location near West Catawba Avenue. The company would build a 10,000-square-foot facility on 3 acres on land owned by the Griffin Brothers.

The property sits on Harbour View Drive behind the Griffin Building, and would be adjacent to a future high-end apartment complex with 195 units. It’s part of the Village Center zoning that’s seen along the West Catawba corridor.

Royal Bliss’ original location is in the Waterside Crossing shopping center off N.C. 16 Business.

Fruitful Roots

A new brewery planned for downtown would add to its ongoing transformation. Fruitful Roots looks to build a 5,200-square-foot facility on a 1-acre plot on North Main Street near the Food Lion shopping center. The property was purchased in October 2022 by Aspirational Adventures.

The location is currently just beyond the town’s social district in a Neighborhood Mixed Use zoning that’s part of the Downtown District land use. A single-family home currently sits on the land.

The location for the proposed Fruitful Roots Brewery. (Town of Cornelius)

At a community meeting last month, neighbors were concerned about the frequency of live music.

Also planned for Cornelius, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery will serve as a centerpiece for an expansive mixed-used development near the Antiquity neighborhood.