CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Boat ramps on Mecklenburg County lakes are closed due to low water levels.

Mecklenburg Park and Recreation said Friday afternoon that the ramps affected are Ramsey Creek Park, Blythe Landing on Lake Norman and the short ramp at Lake Wylie’s Copperhead Island.

A stretch of dry weather has caused a dip in lake levels across the region. According to Duke Energy the levels on Lake Norman are at 94.8 based on a full pond of 100 and target of 97.

The county will provide more information once it can reopen the ramps.