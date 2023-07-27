MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A serious crash closed Interstate-85 southbound Thursday in northeast Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 10:11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, on I-85, near Bruton Smith Blvd., at mile marker 48, heading south, near Concord Mills.

Medic confirmed with Queen City News that two people have been taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

NCDOT reports that the three left lanes are closed just past Exit 49. The expected impact on traffic is high. The area is expected to reopen by 12:45 p.m.