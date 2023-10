MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash partially shut down Interstate 485 in the Mint Hill area on Thursday, according to NCDOT.

Medic reports four people have been injured in the wreck, two with serious injuries.

The accident happened at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, on the I-485 Inner Loop near Lawyers Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 47.

The area was scheduled to reopen by 12:30 p.m.