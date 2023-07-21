MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and two others are injured following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-77 in the Cornelius area, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 2:50 p.m. Friday, July 21, on I-77, at mile marker 26.2, NCDOT said.

Highway Patrol told Queen City News a white Jeep that was traveling northbound on I-77, and for unknown reasons at this time, lost control, ran off the road into the median, overturned, and came to a final rest in the southbound lanes.

Debris from the Jeep struck several other vehicles, but troopers are calling this crash a ‘single-vehicle collision’ at this time.

One person has been pronounced deceased and two others were rushed to the hospital.

“The left three lanes of Interstate-77 south and the right two lanes of I-77 north are closed near Exit 25, NC 73/Sam Furr Road, in Cornelius, due to a crash,” NCDOT said.

The impact on traffic is high. The lanes are expected to reopen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.