HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crews are searching for a missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 3 p.m., and police advised the ‘closest access point’ is North Kayak Access.

Mtn. Island Lake missing swimmer (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire) Mtn. Island Lake missing swimmer (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire)

Huntersville Fire crews say they’re on the water running sonar.

CMPD and Charlotte Fire also responded to assist in the situation.