DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials in Davidson Tuesday night will consider approving the renaming of a section of local roadway after NBA superstar and Davidson College alum Stephen Curry.

Davidson considers approval to rename I-77 interchange after Steph Curry

The name change would occur at the Exit 30 interchange of I-77 and Griffith Street.

While the college and town are supportive of the measure, NCDOT holds the jurisdiction and would like to see a unanimous approval from the Davidson Board of Commissioners before signing off on the request.

Exit 30 takes drivers into Davidson and Davidson College. (Google Maps)

Curry grew up in Charlotte, the son of former Hornets forward Dell Curry. Steph has already solidified his spot as a first-ballot NBA Hall of Famer. He renewed his contract in 2021 with the Golden State Warriors for a staggering $215 million for four years, according to Spotrac.

“He had a significant impact on a lot of people,” Davidson College president Tom Ross said. “He volunteered in the community. He was, what I like to say, a typical Davidson student. He is incredibly generous to all kinds of different people.”