DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Davidson will join its neighboring towns in hopping on the social district train.

On Tuesday night, the town’s Board of Commissioners unanimously passed creating two separate districts: one along Main Street and Jackson Street downtown and near the intersection of Jetton Street and Griffith Street, aka The Circles. The date they will take effect has not been decided.

Davidson is the latest Lake Norman-area town to approve a social district. In the last year and a half, Cornelius, Huntersville and Mooresville have all added them. West of Charlotte, Gastonia held its opening night April 28.

Davidson leaders said despite the passage Monday, another major issue in town will take precedence. Commissioner Jane Campbell said signage promoting pedestrian safety will come first.

“One of the pedestrian primary safety zones we identified is really darn close to one of our social districts,” Campbell said.

(Courtesy Town of Davidson)

Last year a task force was created to address pedestrian safety after the town experienced its third such death in the last 11 years.

“It is still imperative that that signage, that program will be out first,” she said. “We’re not rolling out a social district and somehow forgetting about our pedestrian safety. That’s going into effect, then subsequently this, although we are approving it at this time.”

When its laucnhed, the distircts will take effect between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a permitted business located in the districts may be possessed and consumed. There will be containers displaying the town-approved logo that is unique to Davidson’s social districts.