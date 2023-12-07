DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspense and drama surrounding the Stephen Curry I-77 interchange renaming is expected to finally come to end Thursday afternoon.

‘Nay’ vote in Davidson compromises Curry I-77 interchange renaming

A real-time vote will take place in a 2 p.m. meeting that is being held by members of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One “nay” vote may prevent the renaming of the Interstate 77 interchange at Griffith Street after NBA star Steph Curry. Town of Davidson commissioners voted on renaming Exit 30 after the former Davidson College athlete and Charlotte native. All were in favor except for Tracy Brandon.

Though the vote technically passed, an NCDOT spokesperson told Queen City News that it doesn’t bode well for the naming. “NCDOT’s current policy states a local government must unanimously pass a resolution in a public forum for a naming application to move forward in the process.”

Before becoming a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Curry put Davidson College into the spotlight in 2008 when he led the Wildcats to the Elite 8. During his tenure, he also became Davidson men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer.

“When it comes to naming things, in the west Davidson community i’s important that we recognize the heritage of people that made contributions to the town, and not just the college,” Brandon said of the historically African American part of town. “That’s one of the concerns I have. There’s a disconnect between Davidson College and the town. There are some efforts being made to bring the two together.”

She mentioned that the exit signs for Griffith Street don’t mention the college, and that should be addressed instead. There is a sign with “Davidson College” about a half-mile back along I-77.