DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One “nay” vote may prevent the renaming of the Interstate 77 interchange at Griffith Street after NBA star Steph Curry.

Town of Davidson commissioners voted Tuesday on renaming Exit 30 after the former Davidson College athlete and Charlotte native. All were in favor, except for Tracy Mattison Brandon.

Though the vote technically passed, an NCDOT spokesperson told Queen City News that it doesn’t bode well for the naming:

“NCDOT’s current policy states a local government must unanimously pass a resolution in a public forum for a naming application to move forward in the process.”

A spokesperson for the Town of Davidson said they are unsure how the 4-1 vote will impact the decision.

Brandon told her fellow commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting that she would prefer to see signage that honors stories from the town of Davidson itself, rather than just the college.

“That’s one of the concerns that I have is that there is a disconnect between Davidson College and the town,” she said.

Other commissioners argued the college does contribute largely to the Davidson community, and that honoring Curry does not mean other town figures can’t be honored down the road.

“I would hope that there is some recognition of the important role that the college as a whole and the students that have been and continue to go there play in making Davidson a unique town,” said Commissioner Matt Dellinger.

NCDOT will discuss the renaming at their next Board of Transportation meeting on Dec. 7.