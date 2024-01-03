DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bomb threat was sent to a synagogue in Davidson on Wednesday, the Town of Davidson confirmed.

Officials say an anonymous email was sent to 33 recipients on Wednesday claiming to have placed explosives in places of worship throughout North Carolina, including a synagogue in Davison.

This comes the same day that seven state capitols were placed on lockdowns for bomb threats.

Davidson’s Police and Fire Departments were dispatched in response to the threat. With the help of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Bomb Squad, no explosives were found.

Davison K-8 was placed on lockdown for a brief time as a precaution. The synagogue and the surrounding area have since been declared safe.