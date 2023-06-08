Authorities say traffic issues are affecting the road from Rock Hill Church Road to I-485 due to debris creating a hazard.

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mint Hill Police announced there’s a road closure and delays on N.C. 218 Thursday after a truck carrying raw chicken parts wrecked.

Authorities said drivers in the area can expect delays from Rock Hill Church Road to Interstate-485 due to debris in the roadway, creating a hazard.

NC-218 vehicular traffic has been restricted from Rock Hill Church Road to I-485 due to debris on the roadway creating a hazard. Traffic can detour around using Rock Hill Church Road to Lawyers Road that are entering Mint Hill from Union County. — Mint Hill Police (@MintHillPolice) June 8, 2023

SigAlert is reporting the truck was carrying raw chicken parts.

Detour: Drivers can use Rock Hill Church Road to Lawyers Road, entering Mint Hill from Union County.