MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mint Hill Police announced there’s a road closure and delays on N.C. 218 Thursday after a truck carrying raw chicken parts wrecked.
Authorities said drivers in the area can expect delays from Rock Hill Church Road to Interstate-485 due to debris in the roadway, creating a hazard.
SigAlert is reporting the truck was carrying raw chicken parts.
Detour: Drivers can use Rock Hill Church Road to Lawyers Road, entering Mint Hill from Union County.
