CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After recent rounds of rainfall, Lake Norman and other bodies of water around Charlotte have experienced a positive shift in water levels to improve drought conditions.

On Thursday, the updated U.S. Drought Monitor shows Mecklenburg County under Abnormally Dry, while the Severe Drought has fled the western part of the Queen City News viewing area since Dec. 19.

Duke Energy is reporting that Lake Norman is now at 97.7 feet, based on a 100 full-pond level, 1.7 above its target. Lookout Shoals Lake, just upstream from Norman, has the highest relative level in the Catawba-Wateree chain, reading at 101.

The Cornelius Police says that the positive change in water levels comes with a new set of challenges that need public attention.

Cornelius Police warns boaters to look out for debris floating in Lake Norman. (Courtesy Cornelius Police Dept.)

The higher lake levels have led to an increase in floating debris, posing a significant hazard to navigation, officers say. Boaters are strongly advised to exercise caution and be vigilant for floating debris, particularly just above the waterline.

“Debris and dock billets that were once on dry land are now floating on the water’s surface, creating potential navigation hazards. This poses a risk to boaters who must be aware of the changing conditions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience on Lake Norman.”

Meteorologist Andrew Brightman reported that Charlotte’s December rainfall is at 6.32 inches — nearly double its average amount.

Just a month ago, docks in basin were seen lying on dry land due to the lack of rain.

Officers ask boaters to remain cautious, look out for floating debris and navigate the waters with increased awareness.

“By staying informed and cautious, we can contribute to a safer boating public on Lake Norman,” CPD said.

Most of the N.C. Piedmont and all of the mountains are still under drought conditions. Counties north and west of Charlotte are experiencing a Moderate Drought. The westernmost counties are under Severe.