HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has learned plans for a controversial development in Huntersville will be scaled down.

In a recent post on social media, developer Jake Palillo said he’s scrapping plans for a hotel, convention center, and retail restaurants.

Palillo also said the new plans will offer fewer homes and apartments.

July weekend social media post, Facebook

“We have decided to pull the current plan and modify it. We are taking out ‘all’ of the highway commercial, no hotel, no convention center, no retail/restaurants, and the 412 condos are gone,” Palillo said in the post.

Palillo explained that the land north of Sam Fur will have 90 detached patio homes and the apartments will be reduced to three-story and go from 320 units to 300.

“The land South of Sam Furr will have the Beach Club with the crystal lagoon reduced from 10 acres to 8. Everything else within the Beach club will be staying the same,” Palillo explained in his post. “We will have 227 single-family and 65 villa/patio homes.”

Palillo said the total residential units will be 692, down from 1,182.

“The Beach Club will still be a membership club only but with the reduced for-sale units in the development it increases the available memberships for those outside the development in the surrounding communities,” Palillo said in his post.

The Huntersville Town Planning Board already recommended denying a permit to build a 260-acre private beach club surrounded by residential and commercial properties.

“With the revised changes it will delay the decision on July 17 for several months,” Palillo said.

The Town Board was supposed to vote on this project in approximately two weeks.