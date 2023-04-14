CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Department of Social Services offices across the state are in a staffing crisis and, at times, are unable to provide resources and help children and families when they need it most.

NC DHHS data shows that 25 percent of its facilities have a 40 percent turnover rate with staff, while some report 50 percent vacancies.

“Behavioral health system has been under-resourced for many, many years. Decades, actually,” explained DHSS employee Susan Osborne. “There are actually 68 counties that don’t have a child psychologist in their community.”

In Mecklenburg County, DHHS reports there were 88 full-time equivalent positions available as of Dec. 31, 2022, along with 801 open assessment through Child Protective Services.

The primary reason for the shortage is reportedly pay, with many workers leaving the job due to an increase in hours, but not dollars.

Data also shows that some counties are seeing a vast difference between the amount of full-time case workers and active cases within the county.

DHHS leaders are hopeful that the GOP-controlled House and Senate will pass Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposed budget, which includes more funds for DHHS and DSS.

Osborne said it would allow them to offer more financial resources for families who step in to adopt children, especially with behavioral issues.

“It means crises increased and enhanced mobile crisis services responding to families deescalate,” she said. “We also have solutions to expand specialized treatment because there are times when children can’t be safe or have their behavioral health needs met in the community.”