Homes in a south Charlotte neighborhood are seeing higher than average increases in the latest revaluation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County residents who are perplexed by their updated property values will have an outlet for assistance coming this month.

The county is hosting its second Property Tax Resource Fair Saturday, April 15, for any resident needing information or assistance related to the 2023 revaluation. It will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Eastway Regional Recreation Center.

County staff will be in-person to help answer residents’ questions about new values and options for property tax relief for eligible owners. More information about the fair is available online. No registration is needed, and and all are welcome.

County property owners with questions or concerns related to their new values can also contact the Tax Assessor’s Office via phone at 980-314-4226 or email AssessorQuestions@MeckNC.gov.