CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Don’t be alarmed, law enforcement officers will conduct active shooter training at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Officials said the training exercise was scheduled for Friday, May 5, during the afternoon hours. The courthouse was set to close to the public during the training.

“Court officials seek to provide a safe and secure environment and to have proper measures in place for responding to emergency situations should they occur,” court leaders said. “Effective crisis planning, response and recovery capabilities are essential to meet this objective.”

Anyone needing to file something after 12 p.m. Friday can do so at the Criminal Magistrates’ Office at 801 East 4th Street, officials said.