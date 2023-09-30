PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pineville Police say they are investigating an incident at the Sable Point Apartments.

According to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic), they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 12000 block of Lancaster Highway.

According to the police, three crime scenes are being investigated, and two people were shot. Both have been taken to the hospital.

Officials say no one has been arrested, but they believe a black Cadillac and possibly 3 or 4 other vehicles may be involved in the violent incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pineville Police’s anonymous tip line at 704-889-TIPS.