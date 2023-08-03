MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A road is closed in downtown Matthews Thursday evening after the second water main break in the last month.

East John Street is closed on the eastbound side just past the Trade Street intersection due to a water main break, Matthews Police says. South Trade Street can used as an alternate route.

Charlotte Water said the repair requires a water outage for an estimated six to eight hours. Neighbors will get an update you once water service is restored.

On July 6, there was a main break leading to the repair of a pipe in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Trade.