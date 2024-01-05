MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a train in Matthews last December has been charged with DWI, authorities said Friday.

James Edge, 34, of Charlotte, has been charged with driving while impaired after the vehicle he was operating was struck by a train at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Officers with the Matthews Police Department had responded to the accident located on N. Trade Street at Charles Street and discovered the vehicle was hit as it came onto the tracks.

Two people were inside the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition at that time.

The investigation indicated that the railroad crossing had audible and visual warnings, including the gate arms, and was engaged and working properly, police said.