PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An electric company and multiple fire departments worked together to rescue a lineworker who was trapped roughly 45 feet in the air Friday.

Authorities said on Friday, Oct. 21, a tree contractor had been working at an elevated position in a bucket truck behind an apartment building when his truck became disabled, leaving him stranded 45 feet in the air.

Photo: ElectriCities of NC, Inc.

Charlotte and Pineville fire departments responded to the distress call and attempted to rescue the stranded man with their ladder trucks but were reportedly unable to reach him.

At 2:45 p.m. Friday, ElectriCities in Pineville said they were called to the scene by Pineville Fire to bring their bucket truck to help reach the trapped lineman.

ElectriCities is the managing agent for the Town of Pineville’s electric system. Crews jumped in their 60-foot, two-man bucket truck and responded to the scene.

ElectriCities’ crews were able to position their truck close enough to reach and rescue the stranded lineworker.

“We are honored to be able to assist in the rescue of this person who was stranded at an elevated position,” Electric Systems Manager David Lucore said.