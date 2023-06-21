HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville commissioners engaged in a heated debate Tuesday night regarding campaign finance contributions from the controversial Lagoona Bay project developer.

Through open-records requests, opponents of Lagoona Bay uncovered a series of emails between developer Jake Palillo and town officials. The emails, many of which date back to 2016, raised questions about the possible influence Palillo has on town politics.

For instance, in an email dated July 26, 2016, Palillo emailed then-mayor John Aneralla and the town board regarding the Interstate 77 toll lanes, reminding them of his contributions to many of their campaigns.

It read, in part:

“I spent over $30,000 of my own personal money on ads and donations, and let’s (sic) be honest, if I didn’t engage people by bashing Jill and Sarah… John, you wouldn’t be mayor.”

In that email, “Jill” references former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain and “Sarah” references former mayor and commissioner Sarah McAulay.

Another email sent to the board on June 26, 2016, references a board decision that required Lake Norman Charter to pay for road improvements in order to build a new elementary school.

In that email, Palillo said:

“If the Mayor and Town doesn’t do something to wave (sic) that 400,000 requirement and help this school, I’m coming out full force with ads starting NOW, letting the people of Huntersville know we made a mistake in the last election.”

Commissioner Derek Partee was outspoken about his disapproval of the emails.

“I didn’t accuse anybody of anything,” he said. “I just said the optics look very bad.”

During his presentation, Palillo addressed the concerns.

“I have relationships with all of you. I have relationships with people in Cornelius. I support a lot of people politically, just as a contribution. I don’t buy votes. I don’t coerce anybody. I’ve never asked anyone to do me a favor,” he said. “Yes, I did fight to take out a former mayor who is in here who hurt my business. And I spent money, and I went after them politically to change the political environment of this town.”

Commissioners Lance Munger, Stacy Phillips, Rob Kidwell, Dan Boone, and Mayor Melinda Bales admitted to accepting donations or some form of support from Palillo. Still, all of them denied being influenced by him.

“The applicant has donated to my campaign,” said Phillips. “If you think my soul is worth $5,000, bless your heart.”

“The decisions that I make sitting up here are decisions that are in the best interest of this community and this community as a whole,” said Bales.

The Lagoona Bay project is scheduled to go before the town’s Planning Board next week. Commissioners will likely cast their official votes on the rezoning in July.