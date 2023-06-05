PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving events here locally are taking on a new meeting right now because of one incident that made national headlines.

The story of the Charlotte woman, Samantha Miller Hutchinson, killed the night of her wedding in Charleston by an alleged drunk driver. Some of the grief has turned into action with a MADD walk in Pineville that included some of Samantha’s friends and family.

Among so much sadness there is so much camaraderie and resolve since April 28.

“Part of the healing I think is to get together, reminisce and yes, celebrate Sam’s life together,” one attendee said.

Sam’s mother spoke at the event, a walk partly organized by the company she worked for prior to her death.

“Sometimes a tragedy happens that there’s no words to put to,” another attendee said. “Somebody gets taken on a day that’s supposed to be the happiest that turns into the saddest.”

The MADD event raised more than $27,000 to raise awareness and help eliminate drunk driving. That number was double the initial goal.