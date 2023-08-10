A tree falling on powerlines has knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers in Huntersville. (Huntersville Fire Dept.)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A downed tree has clsoed down a road and knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers in western Huntersville Thursday night.

The tree fell around 8:30 p.m. on McIlwaine Road near Crabapple Lane, Huntersville Fire Department said. There are 1,051 EnergyUnited customers without power in the area.

EnergyUnited expects power to be restored by 12:15 a.m. Friday.

HFD requested help from the N.C. Department of Transportation.