HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thanksgiving is just another day of work for first responders nationwide.

But one Huntersville family chose to honor the fire department by recounting a dire moment they experienced earlier this year.

The family sent the Huntersville Fire Department and Station 1 their thanks in a letter on Thursday. The department shared it on its Facebook page.

The Hiles family recounted their story of a January house fire. A neighbor’s house burned down and spread to the Hiles house. Fortunately, the firefighters put that fire out.

Thankfully, the family’s possessions “miraculously” didn’t have any fire, smoke, or water damage.

The family recounted multiple moves this year, but that scary night reminded them of how vital the firefighters are in their service to the community.

“I know you may think you were just doing your job, but you made a huge impact on our family and our life this year,” the letter stated.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average. Christmas Day (second) and Christmas Eve (third) are also dangerous days, with both days having twice the daily average of fires.