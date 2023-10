HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A home in the 16300 block of Amber Field Drive caught fire Saturday, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Huntersville Fire Department

Firefighters say they arrived at the one-story home on the evening of Saturday, October 28.

The fire was brought under control quickly, and no one was injured, according to officials. Cornelius Fire and Huntersville Fire volunteers also helped with the blaze.