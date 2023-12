CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire broke out Saturday night at a strip mall, according to Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue.

Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue

Authorities say they are responding to a fire in the 18700 block of Statesville Road on December 2.

Officials have not said how extensive the damage is; however, the fire station shared a photo showing some of the destruction caused by the fire.