MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Mecklenburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an overnight fire at a Matthews restaurant.

Authorities said three fire departments from Matthews, Idlewild, and Stallings responded to the fire at White Duck Taco Shop located at 131 E. John Street around 12:03 a.m.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Twenty firefighters worked roughly 40 minutes to get the fire under control in the kitchen area. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s office said there is no damage estimate at this time.

Another nearby business, Yanni’s, was not affected by the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during overhaul operations and was treated by the Matthews Fire Department at the scene.