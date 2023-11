MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are warning residents to be extremely cautious after a brush fire broke out along Interstate 77 on Tuesday.

Huntersville Fire reported that a brush fire happened Tuesday, Nov. 7, along the interstate. Video shows smoke on the side of the interstate as multiple fire trucks responded.

“It’s dry out there, please be extremely cautious with outside fires, discarding cigarettes,” Huntersville Fire said on Tuesday.