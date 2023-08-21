A rendering of the planned Bailey Road Park tennis and pickleball courts. (Town of Cornelius)

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius leaders got the ball rolling Monday night on funding a future tennis and pickleball complex.

The Board of Commissioners approved the use of $2 million from the general fund for the project at Bailey Road Park. Town staff expects the total project to cost approximately $6.2 million.

The funding transfer passed unanimously.

The complex falls under the master plan for the park, Town Manager Andrew Grant explained. It will convert the park’s three existing tennis courts into 12 pickleball courts, and 12 tennis courts will be built near Bailey Road. Parking spaces also would be added.

Grant said town staff and town board had had discussions with the Lake Norman Tennis Association and, LNTA, Lake Norman Pickleball Association about perhaps partnering with town.

Residents and Commissioner Dave Gilroy had concerns over the total figure of $6.2 million.

“Even supporters have to agree it’s an astonishing amount of money,” one neighbor said.

Grant noted how the estimate takes into account the ever-rising cost of construction.

“It is a large number,” he said. “It includes escalation for at least two years. For the time frame we anticipate, it’s not that we start at today’s construction costs. Prices go up and don’t go in the opposition direction.”

Of the $2 million transferred, $1 million is from the general fund, with $750,000 from the use of American Rescue Plant Act supplanted funds and $250,000 from ARPA interest earnings. The town received $9.6 million in such funds.

Grant anticipates grants and partnerships with other agencies to over the remaining $4.2 million.

Bailey Road Park is already home to two soccer fields, two ballfields, a disc golf course and a bandshell.

The town has planned to add pickleball courts at Robbins Park when amending that facility’s master plan in 2021.