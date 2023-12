CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lane of Interstate 77 North is blocked after a truck reportedly spilled its load near the Westmoreland Road bridge Thursday evening.

The closure occurred at 4:08 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. It means that only the left general-purpose lane is open at the incident.

The scene is expected to clear by 7:08 p.m. The traffic impact is high, with backups reaching Exit 23 in Huntersville.