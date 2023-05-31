The new Atrium Health facility will be between U.S. 21 and I-77 in Cornelius.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another key step in the future Atrium Health hospital in Cornelius took place when health care system and commuinty leaders broke ground on the facility Wednesday, May 31.

The centerpiece to the 29-acre plot along Statesville Road (U.S. 21) will be a six-story hospital built in two phases. Phase one will have a 170,000-square-foot hospital offering roughly 30 beds and an adjacent 72,000-square-foot office building. It’s expected to be completed in 2025.

The second phase, holding nearly three times as many beds, would not be completed until 2030.

The Atrium facility has significant road implications too. The future Bailey Road Extension would come in at the southern end of the property near Grace Covenant Church and serve as one access point with a stoplight. The current Bailey Road intersection with U.S. 21 would also serve as an entrance.

A rendering of the Atrium Health hospital coming to U.S. 21. (Courtesy Atrium Health)

Further, Cornelius town leaders have been politicking for an expedition of a potential construction of an Interstate 77 exit at Westmoreland Road.

The Cornelius hospital will be a sister hospital to Atrium’s University City site. The former is planned to hold eight observation rooms, four ICU beds, two operating rooms and two procedure rooms, plus a helipad on the southwest corner.