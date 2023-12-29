DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 11,000 gallons of sewage spilled in north Mecklenburg County Friday, half of which made it to a creek, according to Charotte Water.

Charlotte Water said crews responded to a wastewater overflow Dec. 29 near the 17400 block of Summers Walk Blvd. in the southeast part of Davidson. An estimated 10,800 gallons spilled, with 5,400 gallons reaching the West Branch Rocky River Creek.

Grease is believed to have caused the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”