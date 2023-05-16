CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners gave the final green light on a multi-million-dollar plan to combat the opioid epidemic, as it continues to take the lives of millions of Americans.

Recent data shows opioid deaths skyrocketing across the country, including right here at home. Opioid deaths in Mecklenburg County have increased by 665 percent since 2001.

Commissioners are taking action with the help of a long-term plan. Luckily this plan won’t cost the taxpayers a dime. The county is getting $72.7 million from the settlement funds of a lawsuit between the state and three different opioid manufacturers.

“There are multiple settlements involved totaling more than $50 billion nationally to help communities affected by this crisis,” said Robert Nesbitt, chief of staff for the Mecklenburg County Human Services Agency. “The settlement negotiations were supported by many counties and local municipalities across our state. And they were co-led by our State Attorney General Josh Stein.”

The county will get the $72 million over the course of the next 18 years. Coming in segments, there will be around $4 million dollars released to the county each year. They’re allocating the money into several different categories:

Strategic planning, early intervention, evidence-based addiction treatment, syringe services programs, naloxone distribution, recovery support services, recovery housing and employment related services.

For people wanting to get involved in any of these programs, the county is opening up the application process in July. There will be a multitude of job openings for all different skill levels. Though some commissioners had questions surrounding why only $525,000 was being allocated for employment-related services.

“If the scope is so broad with people that are impacted, and we know how important employment is and how that ties to housing and everything else that will be needed?” questioned Democratic Commissioner Mark Jerrell. “$525,000 seems light.”

County staff explained the employment opportunities for people in active addiction are limited, until they’re able to remain sober. Nevertheless, commissioners are thrilled to get started in treating this major issue.

“I have gone to many funerals of young people,” said At-Large Commissioner Pat Cotham (D). “This was a great presentation, and it is needed. And it’s going to make a difference. And hopefully, we can just work on education. So, we don’t have so many, so many families who experienced this sadness.”

Tuesday’s plan details where the first $10 million dollars will be allocated over the course of the next four years.