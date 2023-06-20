HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The continuation of the Lagoona Bay public hearing turned into a referendum on municipal and campaign finance ethics.

Commissioner Derek Partee noted that the “optics” didn’t look right, even suggesting that there was comprising communication between developer Jake Palillo and his fellow board members.

“I’ve sat on three boards with numerous people who I did not get along with,” Commissioner Rob Kidwell said. “When the votes came, I knew ethically; they were doing the right thing. For accusations being thrown out in thin air, it’s not acceptable behavior. All of us have gone to some type of function by a developer over the years. It doesn’t mean that we’ve been bought and paid for.”

The controversial development would bring 270 acres of residential units, retail, a hotel/conference center, and a members-only lagoon beach club to the N.C. 73 corridor on the east side of town. The initial public hearing was held June 5 at the Huntersville Recreation Center, but Tuesday’s was back at Town Hall.

When the other commissioners spoke on the project, they disclosed whether they had received campaign donations from Palillo. Stacy Phillips suggested it was a silly conversation.

“If you think my soul is worth five grand, bless your heart,” she said.

The types of homes that are planned to be part of the Lagoona Bay project. Developer Jake Palillo says he wants to create a beach-like atmosphere. (Town of Huntersville)

Huntersville residents continued to voice displeasure over the project. Many cited how it doesn’t fit the town’s 2040 plan that was developed just a few years ago.

Shannon Harris is a Florida native, and that’s why she believed the Lagoona Bay project would be a better fit instead of her current residence. She presented examples of theme parks that didn’t survive.

“I came to Huntersville for peace, quiet, nature,” she said. “River Country was built, closed, abandoned. It’s still sitting there in ruins. Water Mania. It closed down, within a year, abandoned. Right now it’s a Golden Corral and Putt-Putt.”

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton is a longtime east Huntersville resident. He suggested by sticking the 2040 plan, the town would let developers know the direction they have envisioned.

And that where his other resident is in Kiawah Island, S.C., “they say no all the time” … “they have a culture.”



Development features discussed:

Adding a multi-use path throughout the neighborhood

Sticking with a 20-foot buffer

A 15 percent tree save and 15 percent mitigation (replanting a tree per requirement)

Asked about roads stubs on north end to connect with future developers, Palillo said they could reserve right of way for those.

Instead of redesigning Westmorland Road, it will have traffic-calming devices.

Mixed-use development passes

On the south side of Huntersville, a transit-oriented development passed that will bring more than 700 residential units, a seven-story office building, and a park-and-ride facility to a 69-acre site.

The Town 1 project is a partnership between NASCAR driver Joey Logano and Davidson developer Treenail Development Inc. It will be built at the northeast section of the intersection for Hambright Road and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, just west of Interstate 77.

It will include apartments, restaurant space, and warehouse space. There will be a seven-story parking garage. As part of the housing will be affordable units designed for those aging out of the poster care system.

Kidwell was the lone dissenting vote, citing adding stress to roads and schools. The planning board gave it unanimous approval.