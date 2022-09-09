The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a Huntersville license plate agency, which a third-party contractor-operated, committed “several contract violations” and is now shut down.

The advisory came Friday morning as an apparent shock to people at the facility and those wishing to take advantage of the license plate services.

“I called ahead of time to make sure I could get the services that I needed, and I was never told it was closed and that they wouldn’t offer the services,” said Loorain Piccirilli.

Piccirilli said she had called the facility around 9:00 a.m. Friday, only to arrive a couple of hours later to the news that the license plate agency had closed.

State officials said the agency, contracted to Robert Grier, was one of many services at the building off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

License and other Department of Motor Vehicles services are available at the site. However, those wishing to get new or replacement tags, turn tags in, or get sticker renewals in person will now have to drive to DMV offices in Charlotte, Mooresville, or Concord.

A spokesperson for NCDOT told Queen City News that issues started showing up earlier this year.

Of note, end-of-day auditing was not returned, accounts were not balancing, stickers were unaccounted for, and plates were missing.

Violations of the contract, according to NCDOT, included:

“gross and/or repeated incompetence in the performance of the contract”

“mismanagement of DMV equipment or other property”

“incorrect performance of vehicle transactions that result in an adverse impact on DMV’s process and require effort on DMV’s part to connect”

“incorrect performance of the vehicle transactions that result in an adverse impact on the general public”

The NCDOT spokesperson said that the Huntersville license plate agency was warned in July about the violations but was found to still be in violation.

The Huntersville DMV office has had a reputation for relatively quick service, according to those Queen City News spoke with.

Those who were turned away said they would have to rearrange their schedules to go to the other offices because wait times are known to be significantly longer.

Shinon Mayfield said: “The tag office in Mooresville — wait times are about an hour.”

The other offices offering services while the Huntersville license plate agency is closed are:

Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte

Concord Parkway South in Concord

North Main Street in Mooresville

NCDOT officials said they plan to re-open the Huntersville agency as soon as possible but noted that the process, including getting a new contractor, could take months.