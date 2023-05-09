HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Huntersville EV charging company will get more than 200 new jobs thanks to a $4.2 million investment.

The Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development announced at an event Tuesday its partnership with Atom Power for an expansion of its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Huntersville. The expansion includes 205 new jobs by 2027.

The company located in The Park-Huntersville will create positions for electrical, mechanical and software engineers, electrical technicians, and other manufacturing and support personnel. The average salary is expected to be $91,804.

Atom Power founder Ryan Kennedy attended both Central Piedmont Community College and UNC Charlotte, where he started the business. Kennedy ultimately invented the most advanced and only digital breaker switch ever approved for commercial use, the county said.

In attendance at today’s project announcement were Gov. Roy Cooper, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and Economic Development Committee Chair Susan Rodriguez-McDowell (District 6), and other local and state representatives.

“We are excited for the growth of Atom Power and about the future of our county that will now be enhanced by the new advanced manufacturing jobs, the investment in the North Mecklenburg community, and the opportunity to provide jobs that improve the futures of many citizens in Mecklenburg County,” said Rodriguez-McDowell.

Financial support for the project includes a Job Development Investment Grant, training support from the North Carolina Community College System and local incentives from Lake Norman Economic Development and Mecklenburg County.

Partners include Mecklenburg County Economic Development, Town of Huntersville, Lake Norman Economic Development, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, North Carolina Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, North Carolina General Assembly, and the North Carolina Community College System.