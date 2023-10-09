HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Huntersville home suffered extensive damage following a Monday morning fire, officials said.

Huntersville Fire Department personnel responded to calls regarding the blaze around 11:24 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at a home on Vesper Drive. Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from the rear, with fire on the first floor and in the attic of the home.

The fire was controlled within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was reported on the first and second floors and the attic.

Multiple engines responded to the blaze including crews from Stations 1, 2, and 4.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. Crews were still on scene Monday afternoon mopping and securing the area, Huntersville Fire said.